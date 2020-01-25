A careful crafting

The article, “The origin of the Constitution” (OpEd page, January 24), is an eye-opener to an ordinary citizen like me: that the framing of the Constitution was actually the culmination of much discussion and deliberations spanning over 40 years. What was more exhilarating was that even colonial Britain had facilitated the framing of the strong ideas of democracy through Round Table conferences in London.

One only wishes that there should have been a robust provision in such an arduous work to prevent for eternity, the trampling down by a majoritarian government of the core ideas encompassing the equality of India’s citizens.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kagitalapenta, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh