War on the common man

The demonetisation move was a measure at waging war on the common people of our country, instead of a war on black money. Crores of workers, farmers, small traders, shopkeepers and all those who are dependent on cash transactions across the nation have been aggrieved.

To make matters worse, another draconian order has been passed by the RBI according to which, district and primary cooperative banks which cater to the needs millions of farmers are not allowed to exchange notes (”Untold misery as coop. banking takes a hit,” Nov. 20).

Farmers are unable to get payments for their crops, which is the only hope for their livelihood. Rabi sowing operations have to be started, but they have no money to pay for seeds and fertilizers. There is no money to pay agricultural workers. The claim that this is a step to fight corruption is a hollow one. As long as the nexus between big business, ruling politicians and bureaucrats continues, corruption will thrive.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh.