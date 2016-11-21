Towards a meaner world

U.S. President Barack Obama’s warning about the possible emergence of a “meaner, harsher and more troubled world” is clearly linked to the election of Donald Trump. The fact that America has always been a land of immigrants and that the history of humankind is a history of immigrations does not seem to have dissuaded Mr. Trump from issuing a threat to deport up to three million immigrants. He has also exhibited ignorance on climate change by asserting that it is a “Chinese hoax”. This when it is predicted that 2016 will be the hottest year in recorded history. Mr. Trump’s protectionist economic policies, if implemented, are sure to result in America’s complete isolation.
G. David Milton,
Maruthancode
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor