Towards a meaner world

U.S. President Barack Obama’s warning about the possible emergence of a “meaner, harsher and more troubled world” is clearly linked to the election of Donald Trump. The fact that America has always been a land of immigrants and that the history of humankind is a history of immigrations does not seem to have dissuaded Mr. Trump from issuing a threat to deport up to three million immigrants. He has also exhibited ignorance on climate change by asserting that it is a “Chinese hoax”. This when it is predicted that 2016 will be the hottest year in recorded history. Mr. Trump’s protectionist economic policies, if implemented, are sure to result in America’s complete isolation.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode