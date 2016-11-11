The triumph of Trump

Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election lays bare two facts (“ >Shock and awe win for Donald Trump”, Nov. 10). The first is the unreliability of poll predictions. We’ve seen many cases in the recent past where pre-poll surveys have gone off the mark. In the U.K., in 2015, many pollsters predicted a Labour win or said it would be a close call, completely underestimating the Conservative vote. Again in June this year, pollsters predicted that Britain would remain in the European Union. Brexit happened. And now again, Mr. Trump’s win has taken us by surprise.

In this election, no poll agency seems to have bothered to find out what was going in the mind of the average citizen. Instead, pollsters have gone by media reports about a candidate’s level of support. While all were shouting themselves hoarse about Mr. Trump’s comments on women, what the average American really cared about clearly was perceived loss of jobs due to immigration.

Sharada Sivaram,

Chennai

Mr. Trump’s win was America’s Brexit moment. He trumped Hillary Clinton’s Democratic leviathan, which was backed by media moguls and Wall Street, and secured the much-coveted job. Mr. Trump was demonised by his opponents and the media in such a way that people even in other countries thought his election would precipitate the apocalypse. Do the election results indicate an endorsement of Mr. Trump’s so-called negative attributes? No. They should be seen as the people’s desperation for a leader who would hoist their country out of the morass it finds itself in. Americans were left with no alternative. Hopefully, this sobering political reality will have a mellowing effect on Mr. Trump and he will prove his critics wrong by conducting himself responsibly.

J.S. Acharya,

Hyderabad

One thing that was in favour of Mr. Trump was his ‘America First’ policy. This primacy is important to Americans. And what is of importance to other countries is Mr. Trump’s tough stand against terrorism and his position that religious fundamentalism is the cause of terrorism. Mr. Trump seems averse to dictatorial regimes like the one in North Korea. When asked once what he would do if Kim Jong-un came to the U.S., Mr. Trump said he would welcome the North Korean dictator for negotiations but without the fanfare generally given to other world leaders. This is a positive sign for the world. India has something to cheer about too, as Mr. Trump has no love lost for Pakistan’s policy of promoting terrorism.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

Not only China’s but Russia’s power too will grow if Mr. Trump has a new vision for Asia (“ >If Trump shifts Asia policy, China’s power will grow”, Nov. 10). Prime Minister Narendra Modi did some fast diplomatic footwork with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Goa to put India-Russia relations on an even keel. As many as 16 agreements were signed between the two countries. Mr. Putin also condemned the cross-border terror attack in Uri. Russia has stood by India since the days Nikita Khrushchev and Nikolai Bulganin visited India in the 1950s. Besides, Moscow exercised its veto in the United Nations Security Council in 1962 to thwart the West’s attempt to pass a resolution on Kashmir..

At a time when our relations with China and Pakistan are strained, and Mr. Trump’s foreign policy towards Asia is yet to take shape, Mr. Modi has acted wisely in strengthening India’s strategic relationship with a time-tested friend like Russia. India can rely more on Russia to broker peace with China and Pakistan than on the U.S., which employs double standards in its dealings with India and Pakistan. Russia can also nudge Islamabad to shun cross-border terrorism and improve trade and investment with India.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai