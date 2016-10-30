The storm in Bombay House

The storm in the Tata teacup, thanks to the Cyrus Mistry episode, amounts to washing dirty linen in public which is unbecoming of the Tata Group as they are known to maintain public decorum and equanimity. The public should be spared the details of these unpleasant turns of events. One hopes the company’s troubles end quickly without causing any further damage to one of the champions of Indian industry.

Dr. George Jacob E.,

Kochi

Mr. Mistry’s rebuttal that he was only a lame duck chairman ever since he assumed charge and his move to drop a bombshell that the Tata Group may see big writedowns worth around $18 billion show up his lack of leadership qualities. It is intriguing why he did not disclose the fact much earlier.

S. Srinivasan,

Chennai

As chairman, one is privy to many secrets. There is also a code of conduct that must be followed. Instead, Mr. Mistry has only been following hit and run tactics and lowering his standing in the process.

S. Basu,

Kasaragod, Kerala

Mr. Mistry’s “disclosure” of a potential crisis that may result in the writing down of Rs.1.18 lakh crore has only ended up fuelling panic. His other points about the futility in pursuing the Nano car project, the crisis in Tata Steel and the state of Indian Hotels raise questions on whether the Tata Group has been expanding in an unwieldy manner. The giant conglomerate has to take stock of the situation and improve its operational efficiency.

B. Gurumurthy,

Madurai

The ugly spat will go down in the annals of corporate history as being one of the most unpleasant, and which has tarnished the image of one of the most respected business houses across the world. Instead, the battle can be settled within the four walls of the Tata headquarters. What is being reported by the media is affecting the stock market and worrying share holders.

Jitendra G. Kothari,

Mumbai