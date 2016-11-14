Letters

The rise of nativism

The writer has provided a very intelligent analysis of the American electoral system and has rightly conveyed his frustration at not being welcome in the U.S. now because of the colour of his skin (“The short arc that led to Donald Trump,” Nov. 12). Looking at the world right now, it seems like nativism is dominating. Whether it is Nigel Farage in Britain or Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, a new era has risen. The fall of a liberal economist like Dr. Manmohan Singh and the rise of a right-wing government in India was an early sign of the times to come.

Ritesh Raj,

Bihar

