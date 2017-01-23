The rallying point

As a senior citizen, I have not seen, ever since the Independence struggle, such a peaceful chain and wave of protests across the State of Tamil Nadu. Most of us have only heard of the satyagraha agitation. Without resorting to exaggeration, I can say what is happening now is a close second to that. The fact that here women are safe in the crowds and are equally enthusiastic about participating in the agitation shows that the young generation can teach us many lessons. How else can one explain the presence of homemakers at times with infants in arms, old women, and exuberant young college girls gathering in such huge numbers across the State? One may differ on the merits of jallikattu but one should never attempt to dilute the value heritage has in the minds of Tamils (“A movement to reclaim Tamil pride”, Jan.22).

M. Meenakshisundaram,

Tiruchi

Irrespective of the merits or otherwise of the cause of the stir, most of us should recognise that the singularly positive aspect of the whole movement has been unconditional solidarity by all sections to the cause. The exemplary conduct so far is commendable given that a congregation of youngsters can easily resort to acts that affect law and order.

N. Rengarajan,

Chennai

Impartial observers have reason to feel that the ordinance on jallikattu is a knee-jerk reaction to buy time and prevent the mass of protesters from adding more unresolved issues and prolonging the agitation. Apart from setting a bad precedent, it sends out a wrong message that governments can be humbled by popular protests and frenzy. Those who support jallikattu should exercise their wish for the ban to be lifted without trampling on the rights of animal rights activists.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode

We cannot subject animals to cruelty in the name of culture. The notion that the cultural identity of Tamilians is being eroded through the ban is totally misplaced. The very purpose of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 is being defeated by the way events are proceeding. The judiciary should not cave in to the pressure and must ban this so-called sport for ever.

Yash Saxena,

Indore

The sincere efforts by the State and Central governments to pursue the ordinance route is commendable. However it seems that a section of the protesters now wants a “permanent solution”. They should understand that the issue is sub-judice, and with possible claims and counter-claims, such a solution could take months. You can pressurise a government but not a court of law. Reasoning at this stage is more important and emotions should be controlled. The Tamil Nadu government has also other pressing issues to resolve such as drought and agrarian distress. The best course now would be to gracefully call off the agitation. Let the law take its own course (Tamil Nadu, “Ordinance fails to placate protesters”, Jan.22).

V. Subramanian,

Thane, Maharashtra

There is no doubt that this is a peaceful protest. Nevertheless, adopting a confrontational stance especially when the Supreme Court is involved may lead to losing the moral right to push for solutions to other disputes such as the Cauvery water sharing issue. Cruelty to animals is an abhorrent practice in a modern society. Courage, valiance, tact and strategy in dangerous situations are best demonstrated in sport.

S.R. Devaprakash,

Tumakuru, Karnataka

I am a bit surprised by such mass mobilisation of people over an issue such as jallikattu. It is even more puzzling when there are far more serious issues such as demonetisation and violence against women. Now that the State has lost a strong, no-nonsense leader, there appears to be a general fear among the Dravidian parties, of the BJP in particular attempting to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu though political manoeuvring. Therefore, they may be wanting to whip up the sentiments of Tamilians, consolidate Dravidian power and not leave anything to chance. As far as I know, no such mobilisation is possible without political backing.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai