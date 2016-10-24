The last face-off

I am an elderly American expat and have lived abroad for more years than in the United States; nevertheless, I am horrified at Donald Trump standing for the presidentship of the United States of America. It would hardly be an exaggeration to say that he will make himself the laughing stock of every serious-minded country in the world. I wish someone could start a “Stop Trump” campaign.

Merrilyn Cook, Surrender (Post), Auroville, Tamil Nadu

With the two presidential candidates likely to have serious performance issues — Mr. Trump more than Ms. Clinton — the focus needs to shift to the vice-presidential candidates. One must say that Mike Pence, though still relatively unknown, has acquitted himself creditably in the ‘VP debate’ and is level-headed when compared to Mr. Trump’s uninhibited and uncontrolled flamboyance. Tim Kaine is unassuming as well and can be expected to hold the fort.

Srinivas Kamat, Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

The last and final debate was ugly as Mr. Trump practically declared himself to be the bona fide President. His misogynist attitude is what has worsened the situation for himself and he is solely responsible for helping Ms. Clinton take the lead. But still, Ms. Clinton will have to look into some of the issues he has raised as they cannot be dismissed.

Venika Singhal, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Presidential nominees are supposed to spell out their vision for their country and debate policies and issues that are critical to America’s stature and progress. However, the debates this time around were anything but that. Mr. Trump’s assertion, “I’ll keep you in suspense”, was the lowest point of the debate. The hallmark of America’s democracy includes its peaceful transition of power. The incoming President has the mammoth task of bringing together all Americans who are now deeply divided.

Varad Seshadri, Sunnyvale, California, U.S.