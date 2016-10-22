The final debate

The third and last U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is over (Editorial – “ > Debating to the bitter end” and “Will he accept the poll outcome? Trump keeps up the suspense”, both Oct.21). The debate underscored the animosity between the two candidates, with personal insults and nasty remarks traded frequently. More bitterness is in store as the debate has exposed skeletons in the cupboards of both candidates. Though opinion polls give Ms. Clinton a decisive lead, one cannot rule out the prospects of Mr. Trump.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

The victory of Ms. Clinton is almost certain now and her election a mere formality. The three debates have been too personal and revealed very little about what each candidate’s agenda for America is. The trading of charges has been nasty and below the belt. Apart from allegations of misbehaviour with women, Mr. Trump’s temperament, communal predilections and opportunism also weigh heavily against him.

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Badvel, Andhra Pradesh

A simple remark by the Republican Party nominee that he refuses to commit himself to honour the outcome of election has evoked such commotion in the U.S. that it should make our politicians introspect over where we as Indians stand. Though they are political opponents, Mr. Trump and Ms. Clinton have demonstrated decorum and confined themselves largely to national issues. The way they have debated issues should be an eye-opener to our leaders.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The run-up to the last presidential elections was marked by decency. The main focus was on the situation in West Asia and the economy. There were hardly any personal attacks. But this time, the run-up to the election has been shocking. We have Mr. Trump who is short-tempered and suspicious of non-native Americans and Ms. Clinton who is viewed with suspicion because of her usage of a private e-mail server while serving as Secretary of State. Mr. Trump in particular has been abusive right from the beginning of this election campaign. Another interesting factor is the amount of money that has been spent on this election. Both sides have not shied away from using millions of dollars. With the clock ticking, I wonder to what extent both candidates will stoop to win.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Mr. Trump’s politics has plummeted to a new depth when asked about honouring the outcome of the election. His accusatory tone and body language show that he is more interested in treating the election as yet another commercial venture.

S. Srimoolanathan,

Folsom, California, U.S.