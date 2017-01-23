The Trump era begins

Donald J. Trump’s inaugural address woefully lacked the statesmanship and vision that behoves a leader of the world’s most powerful nation (“It’ll be America first, says Trump”, Jan.21). That he played to the the gallery, chanting the nationalist and protectionist mantra for a major part of his address, runs contrary to the fact that the U.S. is predominantly a capitalist nation that led the globalisation bandwagon. His assertion that ‘it’ll be America first’ is surprising as bilateral and multilateral trade agreements with the U.S. were arrived at after much deliberation. Attributing the loss of jobs in the U.S. to his predecessor’s more immigrant-friendly and liberal economic policies is equally bizarre as it is technological innovation that has led to the growth of the manufacturing sector. There is also the prohibitively high cost of American labour.

His vitriolic outburst against immigration is also inexplicable to say the least considering his migrant roots and the fact that his family is also of mixed race.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram