The Tata storm

The Tata empire has enjoyed the confidence and respect of governments, the corporate community, bourses and, most importantly, the citizens of India. This has been achieved over time because leaders in the group have chosen to conduct business in sectors concomitant with the nation’s priorities and achieving inclusive growth for the society they have been operating in. That Tata trusts are the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, the holding entity, illustrates the benevolent philosophies which mandate their entire approach to business.

The very composition of the board of Tata Sons goes against the wisdom of having an “executive” chairman. When the collective knowledge and diversity of successful business experiences is vested in the board, the chairman should essentially don the mantle of a super COO. Those now vested with the responsibility finding a successor to Cyrus Mistry may well have to readdress the structure of the apex organisation.

Sankar De, New Delhi

The market has reacted adversely to Mr. Mistry’s removal. He has been accused of “not following the company’s culture and ethos”, while Mr. Mistry has complained that he had to face constant interference in his work. Perhaps it is not too late in the day for some of the Tata elders to try to facilitate a patch-up between Mr. Mistry and Ratan Tata.

D.B.N. Murthy, Bengaluru

Many of us have been taken aback to see elite legal eagles now speaking to the media on behalf of Tata Sons. Using such eminent personalities, some of them with political connections, to hit out at the former chairman is uncalled for. By doing so, the Tatas have done irreparable damage to their brand and gone down several notches in terms of upholding the principles of corporate governance. Being dignified in such circumstances should have been thought of.

V. Subramanian, Chennai

The Cyrus storm in the Tata teacup has severely dented the brand image of one of India’s largest business conglomerates. The group could have averted the unceremonious turn of events with a deft handling of the internal conflict. It should not forget that thousands of employees and shareholders are anxious about how this will play out.

D.V.G. Sankararao, Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh