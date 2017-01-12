The AAP in Punjab

Anti-incumbency and charges of nepotism and corruption have caused disenchantment against the ruling combine in Punjab (“Kejriwal in Punjab”, Jan.12). The Congress, though in a position to exploit the situation, does not provide the happiest of memories to voters. As a result, people are gravitating towards the yet-to-be-tested Aam Aadmi Party. What weighs in favour of the AAP is its clean image and corruption-free governance. However, despite Arvind Kejriwal’s solidarity with the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, the AAP’s popularity remains restricted to the villages and hinterland. The ‘outsider’ tag too continues to sit heavy on Mr. Kejriwal.
Vijai Pant,
Hempur
As a Delhi voter, I can vouch for the fact that Mr. Kejriwal is failing as a Chief Minister. He is too much of a confrontationist, always looking for trouble. He could have attracted new supporters by focussing on the ideals he projected before gaining power rather than setting his vision on the next big seat. Punjab may have a serious drug problem, but the AAP will probably do nothing more than pay lip service on this issue. I hope Punjab sees through the petty politics of Mr. Kejriwal.
Sweety Kumari,
Delhi
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor