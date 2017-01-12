The AAP in Punjab

Anti-incumbency and charges of nepotism and corruption have caused disenchantment against the ruling combine in Punjab (“Kejriwal in Punjab”, Jan.12). The Congress, though in a position to exploit the situation, does not provide the happiest of memories to voters. As a result, people are gravitating towards the yet-to-be-tested Aam Aadmi Party. What weighs in favour of the AAP is its clean image and corruption-free governance. However, despite Arvind Kejriwal’s solidarity with the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, the AAP’s popularity remains restricted to the villages and hinterland. The ‘outsider’ tag too continues to sit heavy on Mr. Kejriwal.

Vijai Pant,

Hempur

As a Delhi voter, I can vouch for the fact that Mr. Kejriwal is failing as a Chief Minister. He is too much of a confrontationist, always looking for trouble. He could have attracted new supporters by focussing on the ideals he projected before gaining power rather than setting his vision on the next big seat. Punjab may have a serious drug problem, but the AAP will probably do nothing more than pay lip service on this issue. I hope Punjab sees through the petty politics of Mr. Kejriwal.

Sweety Kumari,

Delhi