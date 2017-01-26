Superbug nightmare

A wave of unchecked superbugs overwhelming the Indian health-care system becoming a reality can be blamed on the high population density and lax medical standards (’Weekend Being’ page – “Will the superbug scare hit home? Jan.22). Most hospitals, especially government-run, don’t administer a complete course of antibiotics. Patients also terminate a course when it suits them. Antibiotics fed to animals also exacerbate the situation. Guidelines need to be issued to stave off this threat. A comprehensive and consistent policy, from doctor to community, must be thought of.
Gagan Pratap Singh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
The Klebisella bacteria fits into a wider group of bacteria with an apt acronym ‘ESKAPE’ owing to their ability to avoid the effects of the antibiotics used against them. The acronym stands for the names of the bacterial group members. The emergence of a superbug in India is not in the realm of fiction any more. These infections are increasingly being acquired in hospitals. Of concern too is the use of antibiotics as feed supplements in poultry and animal farms across nations. The feed industry urgently needs regulation. Another area of key concern is to stop the practice of dispensing antibiotics over the counter if we wish to escape an antibiotic apocalypse.
H.N. Ramakrishna, Bengaluru
