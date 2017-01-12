Letters

Success or failure?

The writer suggests that demonetisation was not a planned move, but a whim (“Fifty days later”, Jan.12). The results of a massive decision like this can only be known two-three years later. How can we claim that it is a poor decision within two or three months of its announcement? Every policy has its pros and cons. The move was well-intended. Of course, wars are not won by ducking. But first, everyone should at least know that the war has begun. Strategy follows after that realisation and then we can determine success or failure. In a huge country like India, one cannot expect a foolproof policy.

Manasa R. Kulkarni,

Raichur

