Stunt gone wrong

That two Kannada stunt actors Anil and Uday drowned in a lake after jumping off a helicopter during a fighting sequence for a film made for sad reading (“ >Stunt goes off script during Kannada movie shoot”, Nov. 8). It is made even more tragic by the fact that Anil said just before the stunt that he barely knew how to swim! The incident smacks of sheer madness and irresponsibility on the part of the film producer, director and the whole crew. That a boat was not nearby to haul them up after the rescue makes it all the more bizarre.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Ranipet