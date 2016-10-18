Stop spitting

It is petrifying to know that the incidence of tuberculosis infection is one of the highest in India and TB-related mortality — which is one of the major causes of deaths in the country — is also among the world’s highest. (Weekend ‘Being’ page – “ > The End TB strategy”, Oct.16). Given that TB mainly spreads through air, no amount of sensitising the public about the evils of spitting seems to work. Swachh Bharat may clear the land surfaces of garbage and other waste but nothing seems to halt the ubiquitous Indian habit of spitting in its tracks. Strangely, the developed world seems to have different standards of spitting, as one can notice even elite cricketers spitting often on the very field they play on. It needs to be clarified by experts whether these practices are hygienic as there are millions of fans who emulate their heroes.

S. Vasudevan,

Chennai