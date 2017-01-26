Social security for elders

Note ban must not come in the way of providing social security to senior citizens (’Business’ page – “Note-ban to cramp FM on budget concessions’, Jan.24). While the UPA was in power, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram did well to introduce the post office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. But the NDA dilutes the efficacy of this most enabling saving scheme by aligning it with market interest rates! Elders make up more than 7% of India’s population, yet the government goes overboard in distributing tax largesse to India Inc. in every budget. Since 60% of the country’s GDP depends on consumer spending, the contribution of senior citizens to such spending can’t be ignored. However, the living standards of senior citizens have fallen over the years due to declining income. Factors such as inflation, high cost of utilities and services, inordinate taxation and mounting medical expenses have taken a heavy toll on their limited savings. India ranks even lower than neighbouring Sri Lanka in providing free universal health care to its citizens. Access to basic health care in India is guaranteed only to government servants. The BJP, which is aggressive in promoting the interests of the industry to give a push to reforms, must also create a credible savings scheme for India’s ageing population.
Kangayam R. Narasimhan, Chennai
