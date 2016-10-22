Political migration

The political woes of the grand old party do not not seem to be ending any time soon (“ > Another Bahuguna leaves Cong. for BJP”, Oct.21). The crisis began in the Congress after the 2014 parliamentary election, and is only getting worse with each passing day; the leadership appears to be in a limbo. This is surprising as the party has an adequate number of senior leaders who can steer the party out of trouble with their vast experience. The less said about the vice president of the party the better. Unless all of them sit together and chalk out a strategy to make electoral gains, the future of this party appears to be cloudy.

Rettavayal S. Krishnaswamy,

Chennai

Ms. Joshi’s defection should jolt the Congress into action especially as she is a senior leader. It is time the grand old party introspected on its future and made course corrections wherever necessary. Does it want to continue losing good leaders?

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai