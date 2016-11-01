Places to do business

The report, “A.P., Telangana top in ease of doing business” (Nov.1), shows that low income levels of States are no longer a constraint for poorer States to successfully implement reforms and improve the business environment. The cascading effects of capital inflows to these backward States would be: enhanced income, employment, growth and overall development. It might also help wean away youth from left-wing extremism and violence. There is a need to ponder further on the nature and causes of the low level of business reforms implementation by States with an already advanced level of infrastructure, human and material capital. It appears that the root cause is the inadequacy in carrying out necessary governance reforms including the removal of bottlenecks in investment created by regulatory departments of the States.

Joseph Abraham,

Gurugram, Haryana

It is painful and disheartening to note that Tamil Nadu, once a progressive State, has slipped far below in the all-India rankings. An almost non-functioning government, an indifferent attitude towards fostering a friendly industrial climate, and a total lack of competitive spirit are some of the major reasons. Initiative and entrepreneurship, which were once a strong feature of the State, are no longer in evidence. People are happy to enjoy the freebies, and the government is happy to keep them content this way. The movie culture, the tendency to plump for persons with no vision for the State in the elections and the culture of violence and hired goons are additional drawbacks. People in the State will have to look elsewhere for employment opportunities which in turn will affect its already withering talent pool. This is certainly not the State which visionaries such as Kamaraj, C. Subramaniam, R. Venkataraman and Rajaji had chalked out for its people.

R.V. Easwar,

New Delhi

What is noteworthy in the list is that four States with some of the lowest income levels have found a place in the top 10 ranks. The point that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rank highly in ease of doing business is not a surprise as they are continuously engaged in implementing pro-investment policies. That Karnataka, once the ‘darling of investors’, hasn’t been able to find a place in the top 10 shows that things are going wrong.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

The major roadblock for businesses is delayed approvals and clearances. While it takes half a day to start a new business in New Zealand, it could take even months in India. To reform this, a “positive silence” model, under which an application is deemed to be approved if a decision is not taken within prescribed time, can be introduced as a pilot project as recommended by the Second Administrative Reform Commission. This will help to eliminate bureaucratic delays by quicker disposal of applications along with reasons for rejection.

V. Sai Teja Reddy,

Kavali, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh