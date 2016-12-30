Old note ordinance

The frequent political recourse to the ordinance route manifests the sorry state of our democratic institutions (“Ordinance to end RBI’s liability”, Dec.29). The winter session of Parliament was a washout and there is no solution to the political stalemate. Such politics of obstruction has only caused loss to the public exchequer and delayed the long overdue passage of essential pieces of legislation. It’s high time that parties discard their maximalist positions and arrive at a consensus on the modalities to resolve the demonetisation impasse. Failure to do this in a timely manner can only become a pretext for high-handed moves by the government.

Shyami Govind,

Thiruvananthapuram

It is shocking that the possession of defunct currency denominations might result in a hefty fine being imposed and/or a four-year prison sentence. One can understand this if such notes are put in circulation. But how can keeping notes at home be considered a crime? There are avid notaphilists who may be dealing with a certain volume of old notes. The ordinance is draconian in nature. The government is well-advised to withdraw it and instead concentrate on its primary duty of infusing a sufficient amount of replacement denominations into the banking system.

S.S. Rajagopalan,

Chennai