Not yet developed

The horrifying visuals of the derailed Indore-Patna Express reveal a stark truth: India is still far, far away from becoming a developed nation. A country that dreams of bullet trains cannot even keep its railway lines safe. The condition of the derailed coaches provides enough reason to suspect that substandard material was used in their construction. In India, every accident is followed by an enquiry commission, which submits findings but is not able to prevent another accident. Neither are people held responsible for such mishaps and punished.

Kiran Babasaheb Ransing,

New Delhi

