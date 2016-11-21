Moscow’s exit from ICC

Russia’s decision to quit the ICC (“Justice Beyond Borders,” editorial, Nov. 19)) does not come as a surprise. Some African nations have already done this. There have always been two world orders with different names — like ‘ Global North’ and ‘Global South’ and ‘Developed world’ and ‘Developing world’. At one side, there is a dominance of the ‘Global North’, led by organisations like NATO, and at the other side is the submission on the part of the ‘Global South’. The ICC is becoming another UN Security Council, perpetrating the dominance of the former.

Amit Kumar Singh,

Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh