Letters

Money power

The lavish wedding conducted by G. Janardhana Reddy, among the Bellary mining tycoons facing serious corruption charges, makes a mockery of our legal systems and shows the audacity of money power (”An opulent wedding that wasn’t in the least taxing,” Nov.17). This display of wealth was taking place when the common people of our country — some of those with no knowledge even of the definition of black money — were standing in queue for hours to collect their hard-earned money. Both uneven distribution of the country’s riches and the tendency of the rich to indulge in ostentation were in play here.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur



Related Topics
letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 6:34:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/Money-power/article16666699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY