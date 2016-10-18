Letters

Minister’s exit

The isolation of E.P. Jayarajan by his party in Kerala, on charges of nepotism is a typical example of how a mature party should behave in a modern democracy, especially in a State with high literacy rate and where people make informed choices ( > Editorial, Oct.17). In comparison, when scandal hit the UDF, its Ministers were hesitant to step down.

Aravind U. Krishnan,

Thiruvananthapuram

The LDF came back to power largely based on the strength of its persistent and vociferous campaign against corruption that plagued the Congress-led UDF government. So when the charges of nepotism flew thick and fast against Mr. Jayarajan, it is not surprising that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party leadership lost no time in damage control. However, what people really want is for the party to put an end to the cycle of political violence ravaging the State and threatening to affect peace, development and harmony. There has to be a conducive atmosphere to attract investments and generate employment for its burgeoning educated and unemployed population of youth.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The UDF and the LDF are birds of the same feather as far as nepotism is concerned. A closer look at appointments to various academies, corporations and even planning boards will show that academic brilliance, efficiency and ethics are words of a bygone era. There are very few ‘independent’ intellectuals left in the State and the writers and cultural figures we have now hardly exercise restraint in toeing the political line.

Aravindakshan Kailath,

Thrissur

While it is true that E.P. Jayarajan found himself politically isolated, and many appreciate the fact that his party leadership meant business, citizens are more anxious to know whether this will lead to a movement where there is political zero tolerance towards corruption.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 8:15:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/Minister%E2%80%99s-exit/article16074015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY