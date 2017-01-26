Jallikattu protests

It is unfortunate that the inept handling of an unprecedented mass movement which was led by the youth of Tamil Nadu led to chaos (Editorial – “The end of a protest”, Jan. 25). Whatever be the provocation, the police had no moral, ethical or legal right to unleash violence on the common man and terrorise and humiliate women and children from the lower strata of society (”Residents accuse police of setting fire to fish market”, Jan.25). One hopes that a judicial inquiry will provide answers to some questions. Was this a sinister attempt to derail a peaceful and committed movement? Finally, there are lessons for every one — political parties of every hue, democratic organisations which fight for their rights, and the general public. The success of any agitation depends on, among other things, the timing — the right time to start and the right time to end.

Vazhithunairaman Ponnuraj, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Footage on social media cannot be “doctored” as it shows the scale of the atrocities unleashed by the police on the protesters, particularly women and the old. The claim by some top police officials in Chennai that antisocial elements infiltrated the gathering is hard to believe as the police were setting automobiles alight and smashing motorcycles. Finally, the Tamil Nadu government ought to have reached out to the protesters by sending a high-level delegation across the State to explain the intricacies of the legal procedures involved in passing the ordinance.

A. Jainulabdeen, Chennai

It has become fashionable for celebrities and the political Opposition to condemn the police and demand action whenever the police are forced to use force to quell violence unleashed by antisocial elements. Actor Kamal Haasan’s criticism and Leader of the Opposition and DMK working president M.K. Stalin’s demand that the Police Commissioner be transferred (both Jan.25) are unreasonable.

Apart from many suffering injuries, a number of policemen were also wounded by stone-pelters. Buses were damaged and some police stations vandalised. Suburban transportation was also suspended. I was accompanying a sick patient to a speciality hospital in Chennai but had to return as most roads were closed to traffic. I hope that those who criticise the police think about the immense inconvenience caused to lakhs of people.

Arulur N. Balasubramanian, Chennai

Now that the situation is getting back to normal and jallikattu could resume, celebrities should avoid talking about the subject indefinitely. A loose comment here and a statement there could whip up feelings and we would be back to square one. Before the protest began at Marina beach, I do not remember any celebrity having gone all out to support jallikattu. The media should stop encouraging these celebrities and giving them a chance to increase their “TRP ratings” by playing with emotions. Both the Central and State governments are on the right track and should be allowed to do the rest without any interference and “helpful advice”.

V. Subramanian, Thane, Maharashtra

The “Nuts & Bolts” explainer (Tamil Nadu editions, Jan.24) was crisp and informative and cleared many of our doubts. I wish it had been compiled much earlier and given publicity. Perhaps it could have helped ensure that the protests ended on a peaceful note.

R. Balakrishnan, Chennai