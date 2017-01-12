Jallikattu and Tamil culture

It is very sad that sections of the people and all the political parties of Tamil Nadu want the ban on jallikattu to be lifted (“Panneerselvam favouring PETA” and “Both governments are not serious”, Jan.12). They say that the sport is a part of Tamil culture. I am not a Tamilian, but it seems that the great poet Thiruvalluvar, the poet-saint Sambandar, the beauty and greatness of the temple architecture in Tamil Nadu, the State’s rich literature, mystics like Ramalinga Swami, the great explorers who navigated to all parts of Southeast Asia, the noble kings of the region and the heroes of history form Tamil culture. Not jallikattu. As a parallel, untouchability, the caste system, sati, etc. were also a part of Hindu culture but enlightened leaders fought against these practices.
P.R. Chandrasekhar,
Bengaluru
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor