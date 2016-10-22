In the crossfire

In his comments on the difficulties Pakistan artists face, Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu has referred to the sentiments of people and “public opinion in India” towards Pakistan while making it clear that “the government, on its part, is not restricting anybody” (“ > Art has no boundaries, but nations have: Naidu” and “PM needlessly dragged into controversy”, both Oct.20). In this context, I would like to share the experience of the German cultural institute. The Goethe-Institut, better known as Max Mueller Bhavan, is known for its cross-cultural cooperation and as being an open platform for free dialogue and contemporary art. It recently hosted an innovative cross-border event, the first “South Asian Residency of Music”, which focussed on contemporary music and composition in different countries. While musicians from Bangladesh, Germany, Nepal and Sri Lanka were issued visas, two outstanding musicians from Pakistan were denied entry by the Indian authorities. In fact this is not the first time that this has happened and appears to be more the rule than the exception. As Director, Goethe-Institut, Chennai, I worry that we will face a similar situation for our next South Asian and German Project, “Poets Translating Poets”, being held at the end of November; we have a poet from Pakistan.

Helmut Schippert,

Chennai