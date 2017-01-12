For women only

Reserving six seats exclusively for women passengers may be a chivalrous act, but it is counterproductive in our path towards gender equality (“Air India to reserve six front seats for women”, Jan.11). Women, whether alone or in someone’s company, are expected to and must feel safe in the proximity of male passengers. If giving them separate seats is thought to be a remedy to avoid the groping of women, would the airline also provide a separate enclosure for women to protect them from being ogled at?
Ayyasseri Raveendranath,
Aranmula
I am perplexed by this idea. The motive is apparently safety. Does that mean that those women occupying other seats are not safe? Should these six women passengers not be served by male attendants? Will there be a priority entry and exit for these women? People can always request for a change of seat when they feel uncomfortable.
Prasad,
Kadri, Mangaluru
