Letters

Football coverage

As an avid fan and follower of global football clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Maria, it is disheartening that this daily does not pay much attention to publish news related to these clubs and players. The ‘non-selection’ of brief reports on other league matches is also a matter of concern and gives the reader a feeling that football is inferior when compared to cricket and tennis.

Bhavadas K.C.,

Chennai

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 4:47:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/Football-coverage/article16086163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY