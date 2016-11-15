Economy without cash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional appeal to the nation, asking for a time of 50 days to weed out black money, needs to be considered favourably (“Teary-eyed Modi appeals for support from people,” Nov.14). It will be appropriate to wait for some time before passing judgments on the efficacy of the bold step taken by the government. The politicians in the Opposition need to exercise restraint and not present themselves as being against this war on black money.

N. Ratan Prasad Reddy,

Warangal, Telangana

It is commendable that the Modi government planned the bold move to ban high-value currency notes in secret and implemented it at jet speed. However the chaotic incidents at various banks in the following days could have been avoided had the government anticipated beforehand the woes of the poor. It is a fact that more than 85 per cent of the cash in circulation was in the form of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes and it was impossible to replace this with Rs.100 and other low-value notes in such a short period. Further, it is also unfair to punish 99 per cent of the population on the pretext of targeting the other 1 per cent holding black money.

Nevertheless, the demonetisation measure gives a valuable message that the common people need to be well-versed in non-cash transactions and also that stores and outlets need to install swiping machines to enable transactions through electronic means.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The objections raised by some Opposition parties against the demonetisation of high-value currency notes betray an implacably adversarial mindset towards the Prime Minister (“Parliament storm brewing over demonetisation,” Nov.14). At a time when the government has embarked on a major economic reform that will benefit the nation, the economy and the people in the long run, the minimum the Opposition parties can do is to stop trivialising the move as political conspiracy.

Amidst this, the endurance and forbearance demonstrated by the common people, the daily wage workers and the small traders is inspiring. The wisdom of the masses has shamed the recklessness and lack of statesmanship of sections of the political class.

However, the government must not take the people’s support for granted. Their patience has started to wear thin because alternative currency notes have not been pumped into the system at the expected speed.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Reconfiguring over two lakh ATMs across the country to enable them to dispense newly introduced Rs.2,000 notes is not desirable. It will only aggravate the problem being faced by people across the country owing

to the prevailing shortage of smaller denomination notes. The Central government and regulatory authorities need to take into account the fact that many of the users of ATMs draw cash to meet their daily needs, which involve lower-value currency notes.

Following a uniform procedure across the banking system of loading ATM machines to dispense currency notes of Rs.500, Rs.100 and, if possible, of Rs.50 denominations will mitigate the hardships. Higher denomination notes should be dispensed through bank branches only.

Valluri Janaki Ram,

Hyderabad

Bank staff could be asked to work 24x7 for a few days, on rotation basis, for the purpose of exchange of currency notes (“Many ATMs dry; bank employees face the heat,” Nov.14).

For nearly a week now, people from all walks of life — rich and poor, young and old — have had to stand in long, serpentine queues, extending to outside the bank premises, for hours together for exchanging their bank notes. As the Narendra Modi government plans to have a vibrant economy at night by keeping businesses open 24x7, we could think of adding more bank staff on a rotation basis.

T. S. Karthik,

Chennai