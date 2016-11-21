Economy demonetised

Though the apex Court has gone slightly overboard in saying that there may be riots if the present suffering caused by the government’s demonetisation move goes on, the anguish and apprehension of the honourable judges is understandable (“People are affected, there may be riots: Supreme Court,” Nov. 18). It is clear that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise the old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, though bold, historic and well-intended, was hasty and taken without contemplating its short-term implications, especially on the poor and the downtrodden.

When 86 per cent of the notes in circulation were about to be sucked out, was it not the responsibility of the powers-that-be to make alternate prior arrangements?

Further, any banker in the know of things would vouch for the fact that the statements of the government and the RBI that adequate supplies of alternate cash/currency have been made to meet the demand are wrong and misleading. It is clear that most of the bank branches and currency chests have not received the new notes or notes of smaller denominations. Instead the RBI has given instructions to re-circulate old, soiled and damaged notes. The government’s decision to send teams to different States for a spot assessment is belated and doesn’t serve any purpose as the officials constituting those teams cannot be expected to give any realistic, impartial and independent report.

B. Harish,

Mangaluru

It was very thoughtful of The Hindu to have covered a day in the life of a bank (”Drowning in illiquidity: A day in the life of bank,” Nov. 20). There is no gainsaying that bank branches across the country have been standing up to the task of handling the shortage of cash, in the wake of the demonetisation move, to mitigate the resultant inconvenience caused to the public. Incidentally, it has given banks a great opportunity to touch people belonging to different walks of life. They should use this chance to refurbish their oft-maligned and derided customer service.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam

The recent claim by our Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, regarding the demonetisation move as one having been executed after comprehensive planning, lacks genuineness, given the arbitrary changes with regard to the exchange cap on the old denomination notes. The Indian public needs to be lauded for putting up with the hardships and coming up with a plethora of impromptu measures.

Jobin Rajan John,

Pathanamthitta