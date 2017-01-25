Civil service reform

The nature of the administrative service is such that there cannot be any objective yardstick to judge “performance” or have a “performance-index” for an administrator unlike in the private sector (“Dealing with the deadwood”, Jan.22). Under such circumstances, if a precedent is established to compulsorily retire a civil servant on grounds of “non-performance” without safeguards, then it could be misused by the political leadership as a mechanism to “tame” the bureaucracy.
Suyash Saxena,
New Delhi
R.K. Raghavan may not be right when he claims that no such “bold” action was taken in the last over 40 years against “a complacent and growingly dishonest civil service” In the 1980s, a dozen Indian Revenue Service officers, equivalent to additional and joint secretaries, were retired. But experience has shown that this was not the most efficacious way to rid the civil service of either the “deadwood” or the “corrupt” or both. As someone those days said: “You cannot expect an island of honesty amidst an ocean of corruption.” It holds good even today. Corruption is too complex an issue to be effectively addressed by the occasional use of the compulsory retirement tool available with the government to rein in the corrupt.
S.K. Choudhury,
Bengaluru
