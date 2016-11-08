Choked capital

The slew of emergency measures adopted by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, including reintroducing the odd-even vehicle scheme, banning construction work for five days, and watering the streets, will all help curb pollution in the capital, but only temporarily (“ >Govt. shuts schools as Delhi chokes, November 7”). Unless short- and long-term measures are adopted, the National Capital Region will not be habitable.

Unfortunately, most of the directions to curb pollution specified by the Centre to States like Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan remain ineffective due to lack of coordination and the divergent interests of stakeholders. The Central Pollution Control Board must identify air sheds — places where air quality could reach levels higher than the national air quality standards — and monitor air quality in these areas.

It is a matter of grave concern that according to a recent report released by the World Health Organisation, half of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India. So the problem doesn’t lie with Delhi alone. State Pollution Control Boards must also address the problem seriously.

Buddhadev Nandi,

Bankura, West Bengal

If Delhi has become a gas chamber today, other metros are not far behind in reaching a similar breaking point. Poorly maintained vehicles emit copious amounts of black smoke. Even government-owned vehicles, like the Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses in Chennai, are no exception. Many commercial vehicles use adulterated fuel. Using combustible material like wood, waste paper, etc. as fuel for cooking is common among poor people living in slums, on pavements and in construction sites. The real estate boom, which has taken place at the expense of the already depleted green cover, has led to further environmental degradation. Authorities and the general public should take Delhi’s woes as a wake-up call and begin remedial measures in their cities and towns in right earnest.

K. Srinivasaragavan,

Chennai

The literal shutdown of Delhi due to high levels of smog is not surprising. In fact, the city had it coming. The government has failed to combat air pollution with practical solutions and concrete planning. It has either resorted to the usual blame game or has engaged in piecemeal acts like introducing the odd-even vehicle scheme. Instead of planning ‘smart cities’, governments should try to make cities and towns free of pollution. The day is not far off when oxygen masks and oxygen cylinders become the order of the day in cities.

D.V.G.Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

After Hurricane Sandy ripped through the U.S., carpooling was effected for some days because of shortage of gas. During that period, residents themselves cleared and disposed of leaves falling within their own property. Leaves were composted along with other garden waste to help improve the soil, or were removed as part of the garden waste collection service. Similarly, after heavy snow, residents cleared the snow to ensure safe access to pedestrians. It is important for people to provide full support to the government for successful implementation of schemes to reduce pollution. They can do so by strictly adhering to rules, by not burning waste, using plastics, etc.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai