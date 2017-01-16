Calendar controversy

Have those who defend or oppose the incident of the image of Mahatma Gandhi being replaced with that of Narendra Modi in the KVIC calendar and diary done anything to promote the use of khadi? Many leaders have done precious little to fulfil Gandhiji’s dreams. Incidents of farmer and weaver deaths, and violence towards animals in the name of tradition are some few examples. The best way to pay real tribute to the father of the nation would be to implement his policies with heart and soul (“Modi mocked for imitating Gandhi’s pose”, Jan.14).

K. Manasa Saanvi,

Hyderabad

The replacement of the image is in bad taste. The Mahatma and the charkha (spinning wheel) are inseparable. He had made it a weapon against colonial rule and foreign goods. He brought in a new dimension of self-respect and self-sufficiency with that simple tool. His simple and symbolic act is what boosted the image of khadi. If the Prime Minister wants to emulate him, he can promote indigenous goods and the spirit of inclusive growth in his deeds.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh