Calendar controversy

Have those who defend or oppose the incident of the image of Mahatma Gandhi being replaced with that of Narendra Modi in the KVIC calendar and diary done anything to promote the use of khadi? Many leaders have done precious little to fulfil Gandhiji’s dreams. Incidents of farmer and weaver deaths, and violence towards animals in the name of tradition are some few examples. The best way to pay real tribute to the father of the nation would be to implement his policies with heart and soul (“Modi mocked for imitating Gandhi’s pose”, Jan.14).
K. Manasa Saanvi,
Hyderabad
The replacement of the image is in bad taste. The Mahatma and the charkha (spinning wheel) are inseparable. He had made it a weapon against colonial rule and foreign goods. He brought in a new dimension of self-respect and self-sufficiency with that simple tool. His simple and symbolic act is what boosted the image of khadi. If the Prime Minister wants to emulate him, he can promote indigenous goods and the spirit of inclusive growth in his deeds.
Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,
Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor