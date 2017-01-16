Bullfighting debate

The letters published for and against the ban on jallikattu make, at best, interesting reading. The anti-ban brigade vouches for the fact that this “rural sport” symbolises grit, determination, will power and what have you, and even swears by photographic evidence. The upholders of the ban are questioning the valour involved and claim that there is little difference between taming and torture. While one party describes the whole affair as nothing but a friendly race, the opposite camp projects it as a gory fight aimed at maiming the hapless animal. Whatever be the merits of the case, the stark reality is that the animal has literally no “say” in the matter.

R. Rajaraman,

Bengaluru

Jallikattu is a dangerous sport where bulls are kicked, punched and dragged to the ground. They are deliberately disoriented with intoxicants and have torture inflicted on them.

Such acts are a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Local parties which have been batting for this sport under the excuse of culture and tradition have only been doing so with the ulterior motive of cashing in on votes. If our rural youth wish to display their valour they can always join the army rather than take part in a foolhardy sport such as jallikattu.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The contention that the bull is “embraced” by a tamer for 30 seconds or 15 feet, whichever is longer and hence there is no cruelty involved, is a fallacious argument. The way a tamer “embraces” a bull in order to tame it, i.e. holding its tail and horns and clinging to its body, itself is an act of cruelty. Further who is going to monitor, and how, that the taming is only for 30 seconds or 15 feet? What action is proposed if it is beyond that? In case of untoward incidents to humans or bulls in the process, who would be held responsible?

B. Harish,

Mangaluru

The fact is that most people who are against jallikattu do not seem to mind enjoying steak for dinner or have beef as a protein source. Article 51A(g) of the Constitution also asks citizens to have “compassion for living creatures”. If love for animals is indubitable and such people respect the law so much, why are they not voicing their opinion to close slaughter houses?

There are 37 pure cattle breeds in India. Unless we engage with the traditional livestock keepers and support them, we will lose these breeds to commercial dairies and allow slaughterhouses to dominate the show.

The intricate connect can be seen between these events and farming stud bulls. The ones that win in jallikattu are most preferred by farmers. The calves from such bulls are in demand as they will be used as draught animals in transport and farming.

Jayendra,

Madurai