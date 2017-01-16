Budget before polls

Once a notification about an election comes into force, it is the convention that the courts do not interfere and all the decisions relating to the conduct of the election and what comes within the ambit and definition of the model code of conduct rests with the Election Commission (“So what’s the big deal about advancing the Budget, asks SC”, Jan.14). There is indeed a big deal in the advancing of the Union Budget given the announcement to elections to five States. It was a deliberate ploy, thought out well in advance. While the model code of conduct can technically be confined to the States where elections are going to be held, the effects of budgetary concessions are pan-Indian in character. Examples are waiver of agriculture loans and enhancement of IT limits.

It is a puerile argument that nothing would be announced relating to those States which are election bound. Moreover the BJP, when in opposition, took the same stand as what the Opposition is demanding now.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai