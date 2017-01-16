Budget before polls

Once a notification about an election comes into force, it is the convention that the courts do not interfere and all the decisions relating to the conduct of the election and what comes within the ambit and definition of the model code of conduct rests with the Election Commission (“So what’s the big deal about advancing the Budget, asks SC”, Jan.14). There is indeed a big deal in the advancing of the Union Budget given the announcement to elections to five States. It was a deliberate ploy, thought out well in advance. While the model code of conduct can technically be confined to the States where elections are going to be held, the effects of budgetary concessions are pan-Indian in character. Examples are waiver of agriculture loans and enhancement of IT limits.
It is a puerile argument that nothing would be announced relating to those States which are election bound. Moreover the BJP, when in opposition, took the same stand as what the Opposition is demanding now.
V.N. Gopal,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor