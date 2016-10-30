Letters

Border tensions continue

After the much in the news “surgical strikes”, it is disconcerting that our brave jawans are still being targeted by Pakistan. It is time that the Indian Army retaliated with full force to contain and put an end to the undeclared aggression on our borders. Pakistan is a country not amenable to niceties and it is clear that it is bent upon escalating tensions along the border and causing untold hardships to the civilian population that resides in these areas (“2 civilians killed in firing from across the border”, Oct.29).



V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru



