Battle for the ‘bicycle’

While U.P.’s politics is wide open for now, what is clear is that a new leader has emerged. In this stand-off, if the father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was depicted as a prisoner of the old order, with its disreputable associations and allegiances, the son, Akhilesh Yadav, was portrayed as a purveyor of “clean politics” and a practitioner of “vikas”. Mr. Akhilesh may have been U.P.’s Chief Minister for a while, but he is being touted as the leader of the “youth”, eager to tap the raw and restless energy of young voters while his father believes he needs to be at the helm to ensure the old party faithful do not stray away. At the core is the father who is unable to accept the inevitable generational transformation (“Mulayam stakes claim to SP’s ‘bicycle’ symbol”, Jan.3).

J.S. Acharya,

Hyderabad

It is very unfortunate that the Samajwadi Party, which called itself a democratic socialist group, now finds itself in the midst of an ugly family war. What is intriguing is how Mulayam Singh Yadav, a battle-scarred veteran with much experience in politics, could have allowed things to spiral out of control. A free Akhilesh Yadav may have his way and tie up with the Congress, but the BSP and the BJP look like they are running all the way to the “vote bank”.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra