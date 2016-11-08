The government’s 24-hour ban on NDTV India raises questions, especially because the concerned channel is considered an eloquent critic of the government (“
>When the screen goes blank”, Nov. 7). It would have been better if the notice had been issued on the basis of an investigation carried out by an independent committee, or the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, rather than by an Information and Broadcasting Ministry panel. The action then would have appeared credible and reasonable to the general public.
As observed by Law Commission in 1955: “… the Executive may not, in a belief in its monopoly of wisdom and its zeal for administrative efficiency, overstep the bounds of its power and spread its tentacles into domains where the citizen should be free to enjoy the liberty guaranteed to him by the Constitution”.
Ashutosh,
Gaya, Bihar
