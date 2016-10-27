Attack in Quetta

The gruesome suicide bomb attack on the police academy at Quetta, reminiscent of the horrific massacre in Peshawar in 2014, signifies the retrogressive degradation of mankind in general (“61 dead as militants attack Pakistan police academy”, Oct.26). The cowardly attack should serve as an eye-opener to Pakistan’s myopic Army and its intelligence services, which overlook long-term perspectives for short-term gains by considering some terror groups as the country’s ‘strategic assets.’ However piqued India might be over the Uri attack, it is imperative that the Narendra Modi government realises that Pakistan can also be a victim of terror attacks. The Quetta incident should also serve as a warning to China that implementing its grand China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor project through terror attack-prone Balochistan is going to be a uphill task, especially if the interests of the Pakistani Taliban and the Uighur rebels of the troubled Xinjiang province converge.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan, Thiruvananthapuram

The attack is a result of Pakistan’s forked approach towards terrorism. The global community is largely united in fighting terrorism and Pakistan should join such like-minded nations in stopping terror. It should realise the perils of fostering terror, which could boomerang on it at any time.

M.K.B. Nambiar, Palloor, Mahe