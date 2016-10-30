Antarctic marine reserve

The landmark international agreement to create the world’s largest marine park in the Southern Ocean, where more than 1.5 million sq.km of the Ross Sea around Antarctica will be protected — about the size of France and Spain — is a thrilling development. The move should set a precedent to help achieve the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s recommendation that 30 per cent of the world’s oceans be protected.
Now that thicker, older layers of Arctic ice are shrinking at an alarming rate, nations must rush to save this part of the wilderness too.
Chaitanya Dixit,
Brooklyn, New York, U.S.
