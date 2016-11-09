In order to improve the quality of air in any city, the first thing that is required is a change in people’s behaviour and mindset (“ >Solutions after the smog”, Nov. 8). Pollution and garbage disposal are often related to people’s livelihoods. While people think of their livelihoods as their own, the pollution or waste that is generated from the same is seen as the government’s headache. People criticise the government for its ineffectiveness in checking poor air quality and pollution while forgetting that they themselves are part of this menace. If we take examples from highly polluted cities in other countries, we see that the governments and the people undertook joint efforts to control pollution. The Indian government should frame polices that require the active participation of citizens in controlling pollution.

Mudit Katiyar,

Lucknow

Delhi alone does not have polluted air, the whole of India does. The introduction of CNG-run vehicles, which emit nanocarbon according to some studies, and relentless afforestation have been some of the causes of pollution in the capital. The present scenario calls for more sustainable initiatives with short- and long-term perspectives. Bolstering the public transportation network is an immediately plausible solution. People should carpool, follow the odd-even scheme, use cycles as a mode of travel (for which roads, pavements and general infrastructure need to improve), and so on. The burning of crops can be checked only through administrative intervention involving farmer-support measures. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which is aimed at providing clean fuel, are laudable.

Anjali B.,

Thiruvananthapuram