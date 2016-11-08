A new Cold War

The collapse of the erstwhile Soviet Union naturally left Russia bitter and fuming. Since then, Russia has been making use of every conceivable opportunity to needle Uncle Sam, especially following the ascendancy of an aggressive nationalist like Vladimir Putin to power (“
>Obama’s tricky legacy”, Nov. 7). If the U.S. and Russia happen to be on the same page on world affairs, the latter presumes that the world may think that it is merely following the U.S. lead. Deviating from the U.S.’s path keeps Russia in the limelight. It is obvious that Russia under the leadership of Mr. Putin is striving to step into the past role of the Soviet Union and reclaim Russia’s lost awe and standing.
Should Hillary Clinton become the next U.S. president, Mr. Putin is likely to find a hawk in her dealings with Russia. Mr. Putin might be under the impression that he might have more room for negotiating with the U.S. if Donald Trump comes to power. As things stand today, a revival of the Cold War is very much in the offing. In that case, the UN and the West will be presented with ample opportunities to play the role of brokers between the two belligerent countries.
C.G. Kuriakose,
Kothamangalam, Kerala
