A liberal heart?

Creative diplomacy is also the term critics use when nations do not have a solution to a crisis. It also leaves the reader wondering what steps a government can take without behaving like a big brother and, at the same time, not being a pushover (“The nowhere people next door”, Jan.23). India, with its long history of accepting all who seek refuge, needs to be assertive when it comes to human rights violations in neighbouring countries.

Disha Bangard, New Delhi

