103rd amendment

In M.R. Balaji (AIR 1963 SC 649), the Supreme Court made a significant observation by saying, “social backwardness is, in the ultimate analysis, the result of poverty”. For the writer (Editorial page, “A test of law and justice”, July 16) “to say that there cannot be reservation for the economically weaker sections of society unless they are socially backward” may not be wholly right. To say that reservation for the economically weaker sections goes against the basic structure of the Constitution is to ignore/dilute the significance of Article 14. The very purpose of reservation is to achieve equality as envisaged under Article 14. However, if the process of reservation gets over-heated so as to deprive the economically weaker sections a more proportionate share in the administration and access to opportunities, then it would be a violation of their fundamental rights. One has to see how reservation has worked to the detriment of economically weaker sections so that they don’t become socially backward also.

N.G.R. Prasad, K.K. Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai