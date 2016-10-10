My sincere thanks for obtaining the key documents, along with visual evidence, and publishing the report “ >Operation Ginger: Tit-for-tat across the Line of Control” (Oct.9).

It has thwarted the attempt of the ruling dispensation to sell the issue of “surgical strikes” to an insufficiently informed public in the run-up to crucial Assembly elections.

Satya Veer Singh,

Faridabad, Haryana

It is clear that the United Progressive Alliance government took care to present routine border violations in the right perspective. Pakistan took advantage of the “chest thumping” as it knew that New Delhi would not come up with visual evidence immediately. The way things are drifting now shows up the inexperience of the government.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi

As a retired army officer with 31 years of experience, it was shocking to read the report. The editorial staff must be celebrating their exclusive with “chest thumping”, but does the daily realise the immense damage it has caused to our defence forces? It is bound to demoralise the rank and file as they will be thinking about how the media will be waiting to ambush them again. The respect India has will now take a hit.

J.R.K. Murthy,

Secunderabad

Taunted by the Opposition for inaction in avenging the Uri attack it was natural for the Prime Minister to return fire and claim credit for the “strikes”. Politicisation of every incident is what is the biggest disadvantage in a democracy like ours, where we are yet to learn to use the freedom of expression in a responsible manner. Perhaps the army should offer to take along a member from each political party to the front line during the next operation. Will there be any takers?

S. Rajagopalan,

Chennai

It is apparent now that “surgical strikes” are carried out routinely but under different code names. Despite the pronouncements by the Home Minister and the Chief of the Indian Air Force about “retaliating with all power” (Oct.9), the fact is that we are handicapped by depleted air power and inadequate armaments. Even a schoolboy knows that it is not possible for two nuclear states to go to war. Ministers need to be restrained in their statements.

Anil P.S.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Many were under the impression all along that the September 29 “surgical strikes” were by far the biggest undertaken by our military forces. We have been proven wrong now. The Centre had good reason to publicise the September 29 operations — key among them being bringing to the notice of the world the scope and extent of terrorism being practised by Pakistan. We have to accept the fact that there will be many more such strikes to be carried out at the ‘pleasure of the Army’. Politicisation of these operations is a short-sighted view of looking at the situation.

S. Chidambaresa Iyer,

Chennai

I wonder what India’s global standing on human rights will now be especially after it has been revealed that we too indulge in such practices. Have we forgotten how we drew the attention of the world to the issue of how some of our soldiers were tortured and their bodies mutilated during the Kargil war?

Jennifer Duraisingam,

London

Nobody can deny the journalistic prerogative of The Hindu in digging out the documents. But stomach-churning details such as decapitation could have been redacted keeping in view the frenzy on both sides of the border. Reporting such details only helps to “fuel hatriotism”, to borrow a phrase from Mr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s illuminating article, “This war cloud has a new shape” (Oct.3).

B. Seetharami Reddy,

Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh