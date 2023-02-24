Learning more effectively from the National Achievement Survey

February 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, a large-scale national survey conducted every three years by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), assesses the level of children’s learning. The NAS 2021 survey assessed over 3.4 million students across grades 3, 5, 8, and 10, finding that the average score across all grades and subjects were lower in 2021 than they were in 2017. Worse, learning levels decreased moving from the third to the tenth grade.

Driven by such alarming news, most States are now organising their own surveys to closely assess student learning needs and invest in training and learning material to improve learning levels. However, unless such State efforts are purposeful, systematic and data-led, they are unlikely to provide specific and targeted interventions to improve learning. Their efforts could also be unfruitful if they are guided by what the data does not say.

Deconstruct NAS results

First, a low State-average NAS score does not mean every district or type of school is faring poorly; the State averages may yet mask good performers. One strategy is to link the NAS data with that from the U-DISE database of India’s schools (maintained by the National Informatics Centre) to look for predictors of better or worse performance. For example, if all tribal blocks except two show poor language learning levels, the State has its work cut out to study these exceptions.

If linking U-DISE to NAS seems complex, States could still undertake preliminary data dives within NAS district reports to find intra-grade anomalies (say, poor grade 3 but high grade 5 results in the same school type) or even find high and low performing school types for further analysis.

Consider, for another example, the central district in New Delhi. Here, NAS shows that private recognised schools and Central government school students score much higher in language and math in grade 5 than in other school types. This data can then be used to probe what private and Central government schools have in common in terms of policies, pedagogy, and practices.

Case studies

NAS is a useful and quantitative pen-and-paper test that ‘describes’ learning levels. So as a next step, States must undertake research that ‘prescribes’ or ‘suggests’ what to do and how. Qualitative case studies can be useful here to discover the stories behind why and how student learning levels are improving in certain schools and classrooms. Case studies – perhaps of the exceptional schools found in the first step above – can reveal useful exploitation and exploration strategies (see, for example, March 1991) to boost learning. Contrary to popular opinion, case studies can even reveal generalisable insights (Flyvbjerg 2016).

For instance, New Delhi could have researchers ‘hang out’ for a week at grade 3 and 5 classrooms in, say, one private, one State-run and one Central school to compare classroom- and school-level practices that teachers and students find effective. Similarly, shadowing the Block or District Educational Officers of an exceptionally well-performing block or district could yield actionable insights.

Exploitation strategies involve finding local micro-improvements that require zero financial or training investment, such as teacher collaborations or creating ‘learning communities’ of block and district educational administrators, which can be balanced against exploration strategies such as buying proven educational technology and developing new teaching-learning materials.

Pilot before scaling

Once research has suggested that practices and policies potentially effective to improving learning must be pilot-tested to fine-tune them for different schools. Otherwise, potentially effective practices – such as lesson collaboration or the focused use of open-ended questions, which would have worked well – could be discarded simply because not enough time was given or because they needed slight adaptations.

Pilot-testing also reveals preconditions for success that a State must ensure before rolling out new practices and policies. Identifying conditions for success and the subsequent ability to achieve those conditions in schools helps escape the cycle of low performance despite implementing ‘proven’ solutions.

For example, New Delhi may choose a diverse set of 20 schools to implement a few potentially effective practices and policies. A research team could monitor the fidelity of implementation and find what conditions, adaptations, and step-wise sequence of introduction are necessary before scaling them to all schools.

Data-action cycles

State governments must expect that scaling effective local practices and innovation to its schools is powerful but also only half the picture. States must think long-term and establish a data cycle within each school, block, and district to inform action.

Effective practices, in our experience, continue to be adapted until they become a good habit ingrained in school/institutional culture. When such an approach was implemented in 8,250 schools across five districts of Uttar Pradesh in 2018-2019, it significantly improved learning levels.

Overall, the results from NAS are a guiding light for States to find how they can learn from their schools and develop a refreshing assessment culture – one that considers data about learning levels as a provocation to research and where assessments are not a chore but a curiosity-driven venture that could be voluntary and celebratory. It is time we reinvent our immediate and long-term approach to improve learning levels by making it purposeful, systematic and data-led.

Gopal Midha has a PhD in educational leadership from the University of Virginia and has over 15 years of experience in educational research in India and the U.S. Subir Shukla is former Educational Quality Advisor to the then MHRD and principal coordinator, Group Ignus.

