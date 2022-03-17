  • Our social contract is built on an edifice that grants pre-eminence to individual choice.
  • Liberty, equality, and fraternity, B.R. Ambedkar said, are the principles of life, “a union of trinity”. Divorce one from the other and the very purpose of democracy will be defeated.
  • If the purpose of the uniform is to allow for no differences, surely every exhibition of faith in the classroom must be stamped out.