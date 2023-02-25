The problem with a return to Nehru

February 25, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

Some months ago, a diehard liberal columnist yearned for the return of the days that he had spent at a residential school in the Himalayan foothills where children from different religions celebrated all festivals with the same ebullience and never bothered about anyone’s religion. The same daily (where the article appeared) published a response a few days later by a politician from Bihar (from the Other Backward Classes), who said that nobody in his community or village wanted to return to the days of the 1960s. The OBCs, Dalits and tribespeople of India had come a long way, the writer pointed out, and wondered how many of the students in the school in question came from these subaltern sections of Indian society then.

Why there was a crumbling

Critics of Hindutva nationalism often suggest that a return to Nehru is what India needs. Since the Congress party is considered to be the vehicle of a Nehruvian consensus, well-meaning co-travellers of the party want it to restore its original moorings to be able to counter communal polarisation. But before attempting to bring back the Nehruvian order, its proponents should ponder over why it crumbled to begin with. The current strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Hindi heartland — the battleground of the Hindutva and Congress versions of Indian nationalism — is rooted in the significant expansion among the OBCs, Dalits, and tribespeople of the Hindutva ideology, which was languishing as an upper caste fantasy for several decades. The upper castes were the early investors in the Hindutva start-up, which became an electoral juggernaut only once it became a mass movement; the Ayodhya movement first and then under Narendra Modi as what can be termed Hindutva 2.0, unified conflicting caste and economic interests and ideas. Those tensions continue to simmer, but the subalterns have found a new sense of empowerment and upward mobility in the tidal wave of Hindutva.

Critics of Hindutva do not acknowledge, far less appreciate, the remarkable agility and adaptability of Hindutva. Political arguments against Hindutva are largely built on originalism, citing the texts of the likes of V.D. Savarkar and M.S. Golwalkar on the one hand, and texts of the likes of Nehru and M.K. Gandhi on the other to suggest these were dialectical opposites. Based on this understanding, a call for the revival of the good old days is made. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is doing what it takes to expand its social base: editing out parts of the legacy it no longer wants of its own pantheon, and selectively appropriating text, practice and totem from Congress nationalism. What will be more useful as a guide for any new secular strategy is to see how politics was played and perceived by different social groups on the ground, then and now.

Subaltern secularism

Nehruvians assume monolithic religious communities and call for harmony between them, with a singular focus on the secularism-communalism binary. What is celebrated as secularism is often little more than a compact of the elites of various religions. The BJP has successfully othered Muslims in the heartland through its exclusive politics towards them, but its liberal critics fail to see the inclusive component of its politics towards the subalterns — what political commentator Sajjan Kumar has called subaltern Hindutva.

In fact, the pointed exclusion of Muslims and the expanding representation of subaltern groups are two linked processes. Under the BJP, from 2014, two Presidents were elected — one a heartland Dalit, and the other a heartland tribal woman. Compare this with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-Left coalition where Presidents and Vice-Presidents were elected between 2004 and 2014. Subaltern communities are in a blind spot for the Nehruvians, who do not realise the exclusion that they practise. The BJP, meanwhile, is taking the subaltern outreach deeper, to Muslims too, by raising questions of the pasmanda or backward sections among them.

Regions outside the Hindi heartland had a different framework to deal with the two versions of nationalism that the BJP and the Congress came to represent, and which they will continue to use. The idea of secularism is irrelevant in the context of the relationship between regional interest groups and national parties. We do not see any regional party clamouring for the return of the Nehruvian order; on the contrary, leaders such as K. Chandrashekar Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, often say the BJP and the Congress are two sides of the coin. The political expediency apart, this is a fundamental position that most regional parties share.

The revival of the Congress, if it is possible at all, will have to be examined in the social context of the heartland. The subalterns of the heartland link their upward mobility to the unravelling of the Nehruvian order. For his heartland admirers, Nehru was ‘Pandit’, a reference to him being a Brahmin. The upper castes, Muslims and Dalits formed the social base of the Congress of the Nehruvian days, and the middle castes largely felt alienated. The unravelling of the old order began with the opportunistic alliances of Hindutva and OBC groups in the 1960s itself, and was complete by the late 1980s. From an OBC perspective, Muslims were allies of the upper caste in an order that excluded them; later, Muslims and the OBCs became allies against Hindutva/BJP. Dalits meanwhile walked away from the tokenism of the Congress to create autonomous spaces.

The call for a return of the Nehruvian order, to the subaltern ears, is a call for dominance of the upper caste, upper class segments among Hindus and Muslims. The fact that this call is made by these very segments of the society makes that fear reasonable. We see no Ambedkarite or Lohia-ite clamouring for the return of Nehru.

What the critics of Hindutva must note

The Congress’s own fluctuating fortunes in the heartland in recent years are linked to how the subalterns perceive it. The change from UPA-I to UPA-II on this count is also notable. The Congress won a quarter of the seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, and a rarely cited but the most significant reason for this was the implementation of OBC reservation in higher education institutions. With its numbers in the Lok Sabha having improved, the Congress snapped its ties with the OBC parties, leaving communities that relied on them to BJP persuasion soon after. A comparison of Congress nominees for the Rajya Sabha with those of the BJP in 2022 is instructive of why the BJP reaches out to more sections of society. The Congress is strong in Chhattisgarh where it has managed to build a wide coalition of the subalterns.

For the OBCs, Dalits and tribespeople, a return to the old order is not a promise but a threat. The promise of an old era is anyway not progress, but regression. The old Congress system wilted because it could not accommodate new aspirations and demands. Secularism that is intelligible only to the liberal elites but has no place for the subalterns has no electoral future. Hindutva could convince the subalterns that they have a stake in it. Can the subalterns feel the same about secularism? That is the question that critics of Hindutva will have to resolve.

