Coronavirus | Opeds and editorials

The outline of another pandemic combat strategy

A way out is to lift restrictions in a graded way, with reverse quarantine for the elderly and those with comorbidities

With the number of novel coronavirus cases reported so far continuing to rise in most States even during the national lockdown that came into force since March 25, India faces the great challenge of containing its spread just days before the May 3 deadline for lifting the lockout. With the number of cases increasing from 519 on March 24 to nearly 28,000 on April 27, the lockdown has indeed prevented an explosion of cases.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) had pointed out on March 25, the unprecedented measures of the shutdown can only buy time and reduce the pressure on the health-care system. But by itself, it cannot “extinguish epidemics”.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Contrary to WHO’s advice of using the opportunity to carry out more precise and targeted measures to chase and contain the virus, there have been no concerted efforts to aggressively test and isolate positive cases even in hotspot and containment areas.

In light of this, will extending the lockdown become a default option as was done after the first phase of restriction ended on April 14 even as the government believes there is no community transmission yet in India? Or, as many experts have been advocating, will India bite the bullet and opt for lifting the restrictions in a phased manner?

Weighing in

Dr. Giridhar R. Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India, Bengaluru and a member of the COVID-19 task force of Karnataka and Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil formerly with the Christian Medical College, Vellore, say that without doubt there will be an increase in the number of cases once the lockdown is lifted; particularly so as no effort was made to hunt the virus during the lockdown period. But a careful, graded approach to lift the restrictions can still help prevent a huge spike in cases and create a concomitant strain on the healthcare system.

Any strategy adopted for lifting restrictions should bear in mind that the actual number of people who have been infected is many times more than the laboratory-confirmed cases. Dr. Babu estimates the total number of infections to be around 2,50,000 while Prof. Muliyil says that for every recorded case, there are 60 people who have not been counted.

Also Read
Photo for representation.

Experts speak on tackling COVID-19

While extending the lockdown in hotspot areas appears not only prudent but also essential, there should be more focus during the remaining days of the lockdown on silent areas that have not reported any case or just a few cases. Increased surveillance of those exhibiting severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), influenza-like illness (ILI) and any COVID-19 suspect cases in the silent areas will help determine if restrictions should be eased or continued after May 3. Sikkim, which has walled itself up has not reported a single case; some northeast States have reported only a few cases. These States would not need a continued lockdown, once the true infection prevalence is ascertained. Most importantly, the decision on whether to continue the restrictions or not should be taken at the local level; a centralised approach to decision making will be hugely counterproductive.

As Dr. Babu strongly advocates, it is important to segregate essential and non-essential activities and encourage more people to work from home till such time as an effective vaccine or anti-viral becomes available. Universal mask wearing, physical distancing and observing hand hygiene will help in curtailing the spread; but these will not be practical in slums and other crowded neighbourhoods.

On herd immunity

This brings to the fore a more natural way to slow down and bring the epidemic to an end through herd immunity that happens naturally during an epidemic. Herd immunity arises when a sizeable population gets naturally infected over a period of time so that the virus does not easily find a susceptible host to infect, thus bringing the epidemic to a halt — this is what Dr. Muliyil and virologist Dr. T. Jacob John advocate.

The herd immunity that these scientists are referring to is not very dissimilar from the one practised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who intended using it as a strategy to end the epidemic. But the difference is that while Mr. Johnson put even the elderly and those with comorbidities at risk of infection through his approach, both these scientists have kept the interests of the elderly and those with comorbidities as top priorities. While these two categories of people who may experience serious symptoms and even death can protect themselves by self-isolation — also called as reverse quarantine — the young, who mostly exhibit only mild symptoms, can go out by following containment measures together with universal mask wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Coronavirus | A shot of hope with a game changing vaccine

Strictly following containment measures, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing not only slow down the rate of infection but also the rate at which herd immunity is achieved naturally. But that is a small price to pay in order to avoid overwhelming the health-care system, if many require hospitalisation.

In the case of H1N1, in 2009, the swine flu pandemic died out in two years when 40% of the population where the virus was spreading had been naturally infected. But it comes back each year as the susceptible population through new birth grows beyond the threshold. The same was true for all the previous influenza pandemics — the 1918 Spanish flu, 1957 Asian flu, and 1968 Hong Kong influenza. Even during the pre-vaccination days, measles used to strike once in three years and German measles every seven years. Dr. Jacob John expects at least one year for herd immunity to develop naturally for the novel coronavirus, provided shutdowns are eased.

Though other strains of coronavirus, which cause the common cold, infect people almost every winter, the same strain does not infect people twice. But the mutations that these viruses undergo make most people susceptible to infection. Fortunately, the novel coronavirus appears more stable (experiences fewer mutations) than other influenza viruses and so an infected person may probably be protected against future disease, Dr. Muliyil hopes.

Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

WHO cautions that “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”. Infected people may have some level of protection against the virus, but the level and duration of protection is still unknown. In South Korea, at least 222 people who have recovered from the disease have again tested positive. It is still not clear if it is a case of reinfection or reactivation (where infected people have not been able to completely clear the virus).

prasad.ravindranath@thehindu.co.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 1:50:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/lead/the-outline-of-another-pandemic-combat-strategy/article31457525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
No end in sight: On India’s coronavirus strategy
Safe return: On migrant worker distress
You are reading
The outline of another pandemic combat strategy
Pandemic and panic: On Tamil Nadu’s five-city lockdown
Protecting the poor from becoming poorer
Did SARS-CoV-2 begin from a lab?
Protection for protectors: On safety of healthcare workers
Rapid failures: On antibody testing kits
The COVID-19 paradox in South Asia
Fishing in troubled waters during a pandemic
How will India emerge out of the lockdown?
Making doctors wash hands
Locked out of cities, homes and livelihoods
Script of unity: On coronavirus and social prejudices
Exploiting a pandemic: On Trump’s immigration policy
The village is still relevant
A time for planetary solidarity
There may be no going back
No transparency in West Bengal
Focus on the curve: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
Economy in lockdown: On India’s worst case scenario
A shot of hope with a game changing vaccine
Caught in the heightened arc of communal polemics
Singing the corona tune
Helping a lending hand: On RBI’s second lockdown stimulus
A season of change: On IMD forecast system
A virus, social democracy, and dividends for Kerala
Across the gulf: On stranded Indian workers
Virtual reality: On telemedicine
A blueprint to revive the economy
A case to use JEE-Main instead of JEE-Advanced this year
Will the aviation industry recover from the pandemic?
Data-driven reporting during COVID-19
Stress test: On revised lockdown guidelines
Disastrous decision: On Trump halting funds to WHO
Cease the distractions, seize the moment
Getting the containment strategy in India right
In India’s response, a communications failure
Harmonising with nature
End the harassment of farmers now
A narrowing window: On extension of lockdown
Corona bond: On Eurozone COVID-19 rescue package
Halting the march of rumours
Polls during a pandemic
The pandemic and the contours of a health response
Economic liberalisation and its faults
Invasive, alien, most fearsome
Trade in tatters: On the global slump
Wanted, a collective national endeavour
Disingenuous and no antidote
COVID-19 and the crumbling world order
Women’s safety during lockdown
Lives and livelihoods: On economy after lockdown
Stage fright: On denying community transmission
Team India and winning the pandemic battle
In time of need: On hydroxychloroquine export
Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation?
Finding a scapegoat in WHO
Curating news for children during pandemic
A time for extraordinary action
For better use: On MPLADS funds
Needed, greater decentralisation of power
A key arsenal in rural India’s pandemic fight
Preparing for exit: On lifting the lockdown
Sanctions and pandemic: On America’s Iran policy
‘A script of action, responsibility and compassion’: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot writes on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19
Taking a long view of the pandemic fight
Ten questions posed by the virus
A different economic approach
Why healthcare workers above 60 should be ‘benched’
Enemy at the gates: On Kerala-Karnataka border row
Reducing farm distress during a pandemic
Why everyone should wear masks
The criticality of community engagement
A niggardliness that is economically unwarranted
The spectre of a post-COVID-19 world
Light and sound: On Narendra Modi’s 9-minute light ceremony
A million and counting: On global coronavirus spread
Safe forests, safe people: On diseases of animal origin
Quarantine and the law
Making the private sector care for public health
Looking east to contain COVID-19
Limits to rugged individualism
Uncritical endorsement: On exodus of migrant workers and the Supreme Court
Beyond the blame game: On the Tablighi Jamaat episode
A long road: On India’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown
The missing notes: On politics and the fight against COVID-19
China’s zero: On China’s lead in containing coronavirus
Unprecedented step: On Wuhan lockdown
The return of the expert
Lessons from Hubei
A pandemic in an unequal India
Faith can’t override public health
Devising a people-centric response to COVID-19
Karnataka CM writes on how the State is fighting the pandemic
Tamil Nadu CM writes on how the State is stopping the pandemic in its tracks
The hunt for a cure begins with telling the truth
COVID-19 and a city’s anatomy
Long live the nation-state
The COVID cycle
Coronavirus | The worst of times, the best of times
It’s also a fight against punitive measures
The age of the neoliberal virus
The deep void in global leadership
Thinking national, acting local
Every man is a part of the main
Beyond social distancing to fight COVID-19
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY